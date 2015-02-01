4 Benefits Small Business Stand To Gain From SEO

Many small business owners, believe that due to the nature of their locally based business, that online marketing would not be a feasible option when it comes to advertising their business. In all actuality, however, experts estimate that small locally based businesses that utilize online marketing techniques such as search engine optimization will grow approximately 200% faster that businesses that don not utilize online marketing. The reality of the fact is that not only can business owners gain awareness through online marketing, it is also a fact that online marketing is becoming more effective than the traditional type of offline marketing techniques such as TV commercials, due to the advent of cable based technologies such as the DVR, which allows people to skip through commercials. Here are 4 benefits, small business owners stand to gain from utilizing search engine optimization related services. If you’re curious about more information on SEO and how it works, you can check out this great informative site, here.

1

Brand Awareness

The whole principle of search engine optimization is to get a website to achieve visibility within the search engine for a specific key phrase. Once that business owners website appears for a specific search phrase, people will associate that phrase with the company and thus, the business will gain brand awareness each and every time someone types in a specific key phrase such as plumbers in NY, mechanic in CT and dentists in CA, for example.

2

More Leads

Besides being able to create brand awareness through search engine optimization related services, having a website that appears for a targeted keyword will eventually result in an increase in sales. Experts estimate that as much as 80 of all smartphone users, perform a local search before they visit a specific store. They also demonstrated that as much as 70 of those users will follow up with an in store visit after they have performed that specific local search. What this means is that by utilizing seo services, you will ultimately garner the attention of potential customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at a very cost efficient rate.

3

Credibility

Another benefit small business owners can gain from SEO services is the fact that it allows them to establish trust and demonstrate credibility. Statistics demonstrate that most people expect all small businesses to have a website or partake in social media. Statistics also show that people are more willing to purchase from a locally based store if they have a website and will view a store as being untrustworthy if they do not have a website. By establishing a website and utilizing SEO services, you will essentially stand out amongst your competitors pertaining to credibility.

4

More User Friendly Website

Google utilizes many factors within its algorithm to determine a sites ranking. Ultimately these factors that Google places a heavy emphasis on were established so that websites that are user friendly and contain quality content, will outrank websites that are not properly optimized. As such, by working with a SEO firm, they will ensure that all aspects of your website flow smoothly such as functionality, compatibility for handheld devices, grammar of the content on the website and the overall design of the website as well. Said in simple terms, a Tucson SEO company with high quality backlinks, will work with you so that your website is more appealing to your visitors.